Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 12,186 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 118,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,650,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,344,000 after purchasing an additional 77,893 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 436,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

