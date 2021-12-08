KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Down 6.7% This Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $93.15 million and approximately $659,385.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for about $150.82 or 0.00299580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00044121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00218804 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.