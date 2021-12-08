Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $3.97 on Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $568.89 million and $82.16 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00007876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 153,106,684 coins and its circulating supply is 143,169,185 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

