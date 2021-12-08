Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.98

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 3702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,647,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $16,430,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

