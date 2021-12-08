JUST Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. JUST has a market capitalization of $486.22 million and approximately $312.00 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00059074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.26 or 0.08462927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00084393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,056.18 or 1.01019136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

