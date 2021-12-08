JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($79.78) to €72.00 ($80.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.