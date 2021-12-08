JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPK. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.11) to GBX 2,065 ($27.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.26) to GBX 2,105 ($27.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,888.62 ($25.04).
LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,563.50 ($20.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,224.01 ($16.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($27.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,561.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,794.13.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.