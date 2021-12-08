JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPK. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.11) to GBX 2,065 ($27.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.26) to GBX 2,105 ($27.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,888.62 ($25.04).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,563.50 ($20.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,224.01 ($16.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($27.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,561.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,794.13.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.90), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($49,696.19).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

