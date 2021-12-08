JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target to 1,315.00

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HRGLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $684.00.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

