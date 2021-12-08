JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 200

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.39) to GBX 200 ($2.65) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QLT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.52) to GBX 180 ($2.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.32) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Quilter from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Quilter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 162 ($2.15) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quilter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.27).

LON:QLT opened at GBX 144.65 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.31. The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 136.40 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.25).

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 20,000 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($37,130.35).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

