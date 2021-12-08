JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €66.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.50 ($80.34).

Shares of LXS opened at €54.04 ($60.72) on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €53.68 ($60.31) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($75.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.44.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

