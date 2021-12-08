JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading 4.8% Higher

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.00. 9,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,313,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in JOYY by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in JOYY by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after purchasing an additional 871,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,300,000. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

