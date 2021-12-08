Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 10th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.89. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average is $113.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

