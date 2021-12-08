Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 10th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.89. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average is $113.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
