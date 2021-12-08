John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

