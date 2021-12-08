JOE (JOE) Price Hits $2.36 on Exchanges

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004802 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 25% against the US dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $316.75 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00058047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.63 or 0.08617093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,668.50 or 1.01070857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002748 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 134,233,230 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

