Jay M. Phd Short Sells 24,321 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 24,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $560,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $76.63.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.
BioAtla Company Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
