Jason Karp Acquires 10,000 Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) insider Jason Karp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $19,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qumu alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jason Karp acquired 10,000 shares of Qumu stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $20,300.00.

Qumu stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Qumu Co. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $40.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 101.40%. The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the first quarter worth $75,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth $56,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.