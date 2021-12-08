Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading Up 3.6%

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 18,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 100,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$62.97 million and a PE ratio of -16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29.

About Japan Gold (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

