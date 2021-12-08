Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE JBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,265. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

