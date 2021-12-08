Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total transaction of $23,343,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $524,338,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,955.40. 26,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,871.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,744.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

