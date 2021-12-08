Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.30

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.30 and last traded at C$41.10, with a volume of 15842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 35.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

