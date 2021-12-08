James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 10,121 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

IEF traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,355. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

