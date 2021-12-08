James Investment Research Inc. Has $11.81 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.03. 208,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,535,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

