James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,131 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 1.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,202,000 after acquiring an additional 216,765 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

CWB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $78.83 and a 52-week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

