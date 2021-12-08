James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 48,668 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 191.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,668 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.20% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.27. 2,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,444. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.