Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 45.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,566,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.19.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

