Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,676 shares of company stock worth $37,392,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $182.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.23 and its 200 day moving average is $154.18. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.80 and a 1 year high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

