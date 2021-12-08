Jag Capital Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in AstraZeneca by 641.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of AZN opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

