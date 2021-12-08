Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $122.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.72.
Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53.
In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
