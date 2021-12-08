Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $122.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.72.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

