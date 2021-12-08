ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. ITT has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.24.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 124.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,353,000 after buying an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 80.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after buying an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth about $14,883,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ITT by 232.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

