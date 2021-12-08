ITT Inc. (ITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 30th

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

ITT has raised its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ITT has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ITT to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.24. ITT has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITT stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

