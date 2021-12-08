iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,753. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.