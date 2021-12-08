iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $284.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.59. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $238.04 and a 52 week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

