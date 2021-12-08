iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $114.98. 139,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,927. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

