iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.5% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.70. 44,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,927. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

