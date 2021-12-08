iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

