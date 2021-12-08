iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,836. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.90.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.