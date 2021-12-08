iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $44,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $280.47. The company had a trading volume of 40,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,307. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.