iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $$110.41 on Wednesday. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.47. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

