iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.36. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $175.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

