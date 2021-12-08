iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.79. 1,112,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,958,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

