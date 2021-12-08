iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 365,230 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

