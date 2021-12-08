iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.29

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.29 and last traded at $69.59, with a volume of 135616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 381.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

