iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,234. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

