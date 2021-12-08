iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,970,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.26 and a 200 day moving average of $137.09. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.