iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

IEFA stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.23. 10,549,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98.

