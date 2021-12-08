iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) is Legacy Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,920. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.242 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

