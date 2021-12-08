iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,455,000.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $159.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

