iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.51 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

