Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRM opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,877 shares of company stock worth $137,395. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

