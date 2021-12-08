IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) Director Sells $46,000,008.00 in Stock

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $46,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE IONQ traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,429,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,166. IonQ Inc has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on IONQ. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Sunday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

